2019 ESPY Awards winners list

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2019 at 6:10 am

The 2019 ESPY Awards were given out Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a three-hour broadcast on ABC hosted by Tracy Morgan.



Not surprisingly, the U.S. women's national soccer team took home the night's big honor, winning the Best Team award. It capped a day for the World Cup champions that started in New York, where a ticker-tape parade was held in their honor.



The team's co-captain, Alex Morgan, won Best Female Athlete.



U.S. Marine Sgt. Kirstie Ennis received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Cancer survivor and three-time NCAA basketball champion Jim Calhoun won Best Coach," while Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. And Rob Mendez, a California football coach who was born without limbs due to a rare disorder, won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.



Here's the full list of 2019 ESPY winners:



Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks



Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT



Capital One Cup winners: Stanford women and Virginia men



Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez



Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell



Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis



Best Coach: Jim Calhoun



Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants



Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer



Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football



Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10



Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnastics – scores a perfect 10



Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup



Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball



Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader



Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting



Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua



Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his leukemia is in remission



Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers



Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals



Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks



Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm



Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina



Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia



Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer



Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams



Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka



Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson



Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez



Best Bowler: Norm Duke



Best Jockey: Mike Smith



Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR



Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier



Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard



Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard



Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely



Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr



Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy



Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr



