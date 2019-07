TYLER — The City of Tyler’s Beauty and the Box program has 2 new additions. The pilot program started with ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District. Today there are 40 vinyl-wrapped boxes all across the City of Tyler. The new boxes are located on Broadway Avenue and Old Troup Highway. For more information contact Angela Bennis at (903) 595-7217 or email abennis@tylertexas.com. You can also view more information on the website at http://www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.