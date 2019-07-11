Mattel(NEW YORK) — Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s classic song “Space Oddity,” which hit stores nine days before the historic moon landing.

“Musician Artist Icon Introducing #Barbie as #DavidBowie 👩‍🎤, the pioneer of sound and vision whose music continues to show the world how to reach for the stars! ” the toy maker tweeted.

If you go to the official Mattel website, there is even more information.

“Introducing Barbie as David Bowie. In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire,” the description reads.

“With a career spanning over five decades, David Bowie was at the vanguard of contemporary culture as a musician, artist, and icon,” it continues. “He was, and remains to be, a unique presence in contemporary culture. Dressed as Bowie’s fantastic sci-fi alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, in the iconic metallic ‘space suit,’ this collectible Barbie doll honors the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll.”

The doll sells for $50, and fans are obviously excited about the release.

In addition to the doll, a new app was launched called “Space Oddity x Unlock The Moon Experience,” which lets you access a brand-new mix of the song, created by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti, one day before its official release. To unlock the track, users must align their mobile phone’s camera with the moon. The app is available at SpaceOddity50.com.

The 2019 “Space Oddity” remix will be included on the previously announced vinyl box set “Space Oddity: 50th Anniversary Edition” — due out Friday — that features two seven-inch singles.

One disc boasts the original mono single edit of the tune and its B-side, “Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud.” The other single features new Visconti remixes of both tracks. The new “Space Oddity” remix will also be released Friday as a digital single and via streaming services.

In related news, a new “Space Oddity” video will premiere July 20 at a multimedia event paying tribute to the moon landing’s 50th anniversary at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C.

The clip combines footage of Bowie performing the song at his 50th birthday concert in 1997 with footage shot and directed by Canadian choreographer Edouard Lock that was used as the backdrop of Bowie’s 1990 tour.

The event, dubbed “Apollo 11: A 50th Anniversary Celebration — One Small Step, One Giant Leap,” will feature music from the National Symphony Orchestra and will be staged in collaboration with NASA.

The show also will include performances by Herbie Hancock, Pharrell Williams and others, spoken-word presentations, and pre-taped greetings and/or performances by Elton John and other celebs.

