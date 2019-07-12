Today is Friday July 12, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder trade Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets in blockbuster deal

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2019 at 8:19 pm
Joshua Gateley/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade point guard Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and a package of draft picks, ESPN reports.

The blockbuster move reunites Westbrook with former Thunder teammate James Harden in Houston. Oklahoma City had been working with Westbrook to complete a trade since last week when they traded star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and decided to enter a rebuild.

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets were Westbrook’s preferred destination.

The Thunder will receive Houston’s first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2026, as well as the right to swap first-round picks in 2021 and 2025.

Combined with the haul they got for George, the Thunder now have seven first-round selections — in addition to their own — between now and 2026.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

