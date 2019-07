HENDERSON COUNTY — A stolen truck was recovered in Berryville on Thursday and authorities say the suspect may have been carrying drugs. Patrick Brea-Williams Langston, 26, was charged with theft. The truck was reported stolen out of Corpus Christi in June. Langston said he purchased the vehicle, but could not provide documentation. During the arrest, a search revealed two small, clear baggies containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Langston is currently awaiting arraignment.