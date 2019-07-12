JAL, New Mexico (AP/Staff) – Authorities say all five people killed in a fiery crash in southeastern New Mexico’s oil country were from Texas. New Mexico State Police say the crash happened Thursday morning on a state road east of Jal when the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig. Officer Ray Wilson said Friday it’s unclear what caused the driver to cross the center line. Three victims were from Odessa, one was from Montgomery, and the other was from Arlington. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision. Local leaders and some state lawmakers have voiced concerns about safety as traffic has increased on rural roads throughout the region because of the oil boom in the Permian Basin.