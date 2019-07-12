TYLER — The Grand opening of U.T. Tyler’s INTUNE Mobile Healthcare primary care clinic took place on Thursday. The event featured a health fair at the UT Tyler Alumni House. The goal is to make healthcare more accessible for rural and underserved East Texans. The partnership is part of a UT Tyler federal grant project, INTUNE, funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration.The project provides clinical training for primary care nurse practitioner students by immersing them in diverse populations, particularly rural and under served areas.