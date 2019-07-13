Today is Saturday July 13, 2019
Texas Rose Festival Countdown Begins

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2019 at 6:51 am
TYLER — The countdown to the 86th annual Texas Rose Festival is underway following Friday night’s Kick Off Celebration at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club. One purpose of the celebration was to welcome out of town guests who are part of the festival. Another was to announce general public ticket sales begin September 1. The Kick Off also served to thank the festival’s volunteers and sponsors, along with the committee and hosts of the Kick Off reception. This year’s festival.runs October 17-20. Go to http://www.texasrosefestival.com for more information.

