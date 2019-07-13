CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Fifty years ago, men from planet Earth stepped onto another world for the first time, uniting the globe. The moon landing by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on July 20, 1969, is considered one of humanity’s most glorious technological achievements. NASA Towns and museums are all gearing up for the golden anniversary with a variety of celebrations. Armstrong died in 2012 at 82. Aldrin has kept an uncharacteristically low profile in the run-up to the anniversary. Michael Collins, who orbited the moon alone in the mother ship, told The Associated Press that he was struck by the banding together of Earth’s inhabitants 50 years ago.