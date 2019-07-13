KILGORE — Students going to Kilgore College this Fall are encouraged to take advantage of 4 opportunities to enroll. Benefits includes wider choices of times and instructors, lower monthly payments and avoiding the rush of registering in August. Registration is free, but students should register online at http://www.kilgore.edu/ranger-registration. Appointments are available at the Kilgore campus on July 17, July 20; and July 24. You can pre-register for Kilgore College in Longivew on Thursday, July 18. For each advising appointment, students will be paired with an academic advisor. For more information on Ranger Registration, contact Ronda Lee at 903-988-7491 or rlee@kilgore.edu.