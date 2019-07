TYLER — Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up to fight hunger across East Texas. Forty-two Whataburgers across East Texas will participate in the drive. On Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. customers who visit Whataburger and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items will receive a free Whataburger. The East Texas Food Bank provides nearly 21 million meals each year to over 200 partner agencies and feeding programs in 26 East Texas counties.