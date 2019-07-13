Today is Saturday July 13, 2019
Power outage in parts of New York City, officials say

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2019 at 7:49 pm
(NEW YORK) — Parts of midtown Manhattan in New York City were hit with a power outage on Saturday evening, causing Times Square billboards and to go dark and disrupting subway service.

Consolidated Edison Inc, New York City’s power provider, said in a post on Twitter that it is “responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan.”

Photos circulated on social media showing the iconic sign of Radio Music Hall unlit, movie-goers evacuating from Lincoln Center’s cinema and the sprawling Columbus Circle subway station without lights.

A spokesman for the city fire department said they were responding to multiple calls about stuck elevators and power outages, going from midtown, near Times Square, and extending up to the Upper West Side, the area close to Lincoln Center performing arts complex.

The Twitter account for New York subways said the agency is working to keep trains moving and will bypass affected stations.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 

This is a breaking news story.

