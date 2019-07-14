Today is Sunday July 14, 2019
T.J.C. Celebrates with Countdown to Moon Landing

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2019 at 8:38 am
TYLER — The “Golden Anniversary” of Apollo 11 occurs in less than a week.Saturday, Tyler Junior College began celebrations early featuring former Tyler Junior College alumnus and NASA engineer, Charles R. Price. According to our news partner KETK, Price presented, ’50 years with NASA’ covering his work with NASA on Apollo 8 and Apollo 11 missions. Price was on the team designing the path Apollo would take to the moon. July 20 is the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and TJC will host another event called ‘Moon Day’. For more info click here. http://sciencecenter.tjc.edu/event/0dbffe408f2f91176506c96d7b6a3e0f

TYLER — The "Golden Anniversary" of Apollo 11 occurs in less than a week.Saturday, Tyler Junior College began celebrations early featuring former Tyler Junior College alumnus and NASA engineer, Charles R. Price. According to our news partner KETK, Price presented, '50 years with NASA' covering his work with NASA on Apollo 8 and Apollo 11 missions. Price was on the team designing the path Apollo would take to the moon. July 20 is the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and TJC will host another event called 'Moon Day'. For more info click here. http://sciencecenter.tjc.edu/event/0dbffe408f2f91176506c96d7b6a3e0f

