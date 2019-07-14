iStock(NEW YORK) — Ada Valley Gourmet Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 3,500 pounds of frozen raw ground beef that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically broken metal bits, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The premixed raw beef was produced on May 20 and shipped to hospitals.

The problem was discovered on July 11 when a customer notified the plant of the problem, according to the USDA. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption.

