WASHINGTON (AP) – American Airlines says it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, two months longer than planned. In a statement Sunday, American says the action will result in the cancellation of about 115 flights per day. United Airlines announced Friday that it was extending its cancellations until Nov. 3, a month longer than it had planned. United has 14 Max jets while American has 24 of them. Southwest Airlines, which has 34 Max jets – more than any other carrier – is canceling about 150 flights per day. The plane was grounded in March following two deadly crashes.