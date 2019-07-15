Today is Monday July 15, 2019
Report: Oscar winner Christoph Waltz back as Blofeld in ‘Bond 25’

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2019 at 10:19 am
© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions(LOS ANGELES) — Christoph Waltz will reprise his role as the James Bond super-villain Blofeld from 2015’s SPECTRE in the upcoming Bond 25, according to Variety.

Two-time Oscar winner Waltz joins star Daniel Craig, as well as Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris, who are also reprising their respective roles in the upcoming film.

Bohemian Rhapsody Academy Award winner Rami Malek will play the main villain, as previously announced — though the part is still shrouded in mystery.

Bond 25 is currently filming in London and slated for a 2020 release.

