ABC News(NEW YORK) — As Louisiana residents clean up from the hit of Hurricane Barry, flood alerts are in effect from Texas to Illinois as heavy rain from the storm streams north.

On Saturday, Barry slammed the Louisiana coastline as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds, becoming the first hurricane to hit Louisiana in July since Cindy in 2005.

Barry knocked out power to over 150,000 customers in the state.

Barry quickly weakened to a tropical storm but it dropped torrential rain and left massive flooding throughout parts of Louisiana.

Rainfall reached 12 inches in southwestern Louisiana while storm surge climbed to 7 feet in Amerada Pass.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday he was “extremely grateful” that the rain and flooding wasn’t as severe as forecast and that “the worst-case scenario did not happen.”

“This was a storm obviously that could have played out very, very differently,” he said.

But Edwards still warned residents to not let their guard down.

For Mandeville, Louisiana, resident Kit Roth, who lost her home of 14 years in Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the biggest impacts from Barry were the waves and storm surge.

Roth said her house was only 4 feet up when Katrina destroyed it, so she rebuilt higher on that same spot. Barry has left her with some cleanup to do, but the house made it through.

“Everything’s fine, we’re OK,” she told ABC News on Sunday. “We’re very practiced, we know what we have to do.”

Though she was able to rebuild on her same property after Katrina, she said the trauma still sticks with her.

“It’ll never be the same for us,” she said. “It just changed everything.”

By Monday night, the remnants of Barry are forecast to reach Arkansas and Missouri, possibly bringing heavy rain and flash flooding.

By Tuesday night, the remains of the storm will dump heavy rain into Tennessee, Illinois and Indiana.

Some parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee could see up to 10 more inches of rain this week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.