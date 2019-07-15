Ed Sheeran on his social anxiety: ‘I don’t like large groups of people’

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2019 at 12:24 pm

Mike Marsland/WireImage(NEW YORK) -- Four-time Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran is opening up about his struggle with social anxiety.



"I don't like large groups of people, which is ironic given I play to thousands," Sheeran said in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God for Sheeran's YouTube channel.



Sheeran also said that he believes his anxiety has come along with his success.



Sheeran has sold over 150 million albums but has closed himself off from many of his old friends, he shared.



What has brought some stability to his life is marrying his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn.



The couple tied the knot in December and live out in the country where Sheeran can get away from the crowds.



As much as he struggles with large groups, Sheeran said he loves working with fellow artists. His new studio album No.6 Collaborations Project dropped last week, featuring some of the world's biggest pop and rap stars including Justin Bieber, Cardi B. and Bruno Mars.

