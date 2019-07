TYLER — Tyler Junior College continues New Student Orientation sessions this week — July 15, 16, 18 and 19 — for students entering TJC in the 2019 fall semester. TJC will offer the 3 final sessions August 6-8. Orientation introduces students to life at TJC and offers new Apaches an opportunity to register early for their fall semester classes. For more info check the KTBB Calendar of Events.