LONGVIEW — Some good news for folks affected by the storms on May 8th. Help is on the way in the form of low interest loans offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. People impacted by the storms may be eligible as a renter, property owner or landowner. The Longview Fire Department Training Center will have agents on hand Tuesday through the following Thursday, July 25th. Applicants may also apply online. The disaster provides assistance to 11 Texas counties impacted including Gregg, Smith and Upshur counties. The deadline to apply is September 9th. The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 10th of next year. For more info go to https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2000.