HBO/Helen Sloan(LOS ANGELES) — HBO’s Game of Thrones secured a record 32 nominations, the most for any program in a single season, when nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Masked Singer judge and Dr. Ken star Ken Jeong, and D’Arcy Carden of The Good Place made the announcement moments ago, live from the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon’s award-winning comedy series, was a distant second with 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Chernobyl with 19.

Saturday Night Live scored 18 nominations, one more than former cast member Bill Hader’s Barry, which earned 17, including an Outstanding Comedy Actor nod for Hader himself.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

Here is the list of nominees in the major categories. The full list can be found here.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Billy Porter – Pose

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton – Dirty John

Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us

Joey King – The Act

Niecy Nash – When They See Us

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon



Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

