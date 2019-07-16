TYLER — A Lindale man accused of setting a hospital bed on fire last August has pleaded guilty to criminal mischief after an arson charge against him was dropped. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Mason Wyatt was arrested last year at the UT Health Main Campus for reportedly setting fire to a hospital bed. No one was injured in the affair. The arson charge was a second-degree felony, and the criminal mischief charge is a simple state jail felony. Wyatt awaits his sentencing with a maximum of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The hearing is scheduled for August 5.