TYLER — The City of Tyler’s Solid Waste Department recognized twelve drivers for safety excellence from their team of wheelmen. The period highlights the past 6 months of safety, covering January of this year through June. The Solid Waste drivers that received the Semi-Annual Driver Safety Award are Adrian Black, Sharnette Butler, Thomas Blaylock, Cameron Clayton, Alaric Jordan, Quinton Moore, Marquis Johnson, Frederick Jones, Stephen Gaddie, Mark Smith, Michael Williams and James Williams.