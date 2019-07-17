nycshooter/iStock(CHICAGO) -- Boeing on Wednesday announced that is will dedicate $50 million of pledged $100 million for relief to the families of the 346 people that were killed in the Lion Air and Ethiopian crashes. "The tragic loss of life in both accidents continues to weigh heavily on all of us at Boeing, and we have the utmost sympathy for the loved ones of those on board," Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO said in a statement. "Through our partnership with Feinberg and Biros, we hope affected families receive needed assistance as quickly and efficiently as possible." This announcement came minutes before a husband and father testified before Congress about losing his wife and children in the Ethiopia crash. Boeing's $100 million pledge came a week after U.S. Federal Aviation Administration pilots found a new potential issue with the 737 Max aircraft involved in both fatal crashes during a simulated flight last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The new flaw, traced to how data is being processed by the flight computer, affected pilots' abilities to quickly and easily follow the required recovery procedures for the runaway stabilizer, sources told ABC News. The problem is not related to reported problems with an anti-stall system, called MCAS, but connected to a broader anti-stall system called "speed trim." Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2019 at 9:59 am

nycshooter/iStock(CHICAGO) -- Boeing on Wednesday announced that is will dedicate $50 million of pledged $100 million for relief to the families of the 346 people that were killed in the Lion Air and Ethiopian crashes.



"The tragic loss of life in both accidents continues to weigh heavily on all of us at Boeing, and we have the utmost sympathy for the loved ones of those on board," Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO said in a statement. "Through our partnership with Feinberg and Biros, we hope affected families receive needed assistance as quickly and efficiently as possible."



This announcement came minutes before a husband and father testified before Congress about losing his wife and children in the Ethiopia crash.



Boeing's $100 million pledge came a week after U.S. Federal Aviation Administration pilots found a new potential issue with the 737 Max aircraft involved in both fatal crashes during a simulated flight last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.



The new flaw, traced to how data is being processed by the flight computer, affected pilots' abilities to quickly and easily follow the required recovery procedures for the runaway stabilizer, sources told ABC News. The problem is not related to reported problems with an anti-stall system, called MCAS, but connected to a broader anti-stall system called "speed trim."



