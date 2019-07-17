LONGVIEW — Ashly James is one of two girls selected from Texas that will take part in Girls Nation, a mock-government program. According to our news partner KETK, Ashly was chosen out of 600 girls in the state to be a Girls Nation Senator. Ashly is a senior at Pine Tree High School. Her future plans include studying criminal law or business law. Girls Nation is an annual civic training program run by the American Legion Auxiliary. It’s a virtual reality mock-up event where she and other girls will run for office, elect a president, and even work to pass legislation.