LONGVIEW — The Longview Chamber was among several selected from 1,300 chambers of commerce through out the U.S. and Canada. “Chamber of the Year” is the most prestigious and competitive award presented by ACCE and is the only globally-recognized industry award that celebrates top chambers of commerce. Kelly Hall, CEO and President of the Longview Chamber summarized the Chambers feeling by saying, “This is an exciting time for the Longview Chamber! Our work is strategic, intentional and is being recognized nationwide.”