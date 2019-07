A jury on Wednesday acquitted Jason Walters of murder. Walters was on trial for shooting 19-year-old Christopher Griffin at the EZ Mart in 2014. According to our news partner KETK, the verdict came in Wednesday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m. Walter and Griffin got into an argument that started inside a convenience store, according to Mineola police, the two were in the alley, when the shooting occurred.