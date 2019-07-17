TYLER — We now know more from a July 2017 plane crash leaving Tyler Pounds airport. According to our news partner KETK, the plane crash killed two people, including a Brownsboro pastor. William Robert Walls III and Pastor Trevor Morris both died in the crash. Morris left behind five children. The plane’s wreckage was one-half mile from the Tyler Pounds Airport runway. Damage found on scene suggested the right engine was not operating at the time of impact. The reason for the loss of right engine power could not be determined based on available information. The Morris family has a pending wrongful death lawsuit against three different East Texas companies related to the crash.