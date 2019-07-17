ATHENS — A Mabank woman accused of shooting and killing her daughters has been sentenced to life without parole. According to our news partner KETK, Sarah Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in the November 2017 deaths of 5- and 7-year-old KayLee and Kenlie Henderson. Police found the daughters with gunshot wounds to their heads. Sarah Henderson was also charged with the attempted murder of her husband. Officials say Henderson had planned the murders for two weeks and was attempting to kill her entire family. After she shot her daughters, she tried to kill her husband, but the gun jammed. Henderson attempted to plead insanity in 2018 but was found competent to stand trial.