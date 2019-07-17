WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling a derailed effort to impeach him the “most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in.” Trump is responding to Wednesday’s vote after landing in Greenville, North Carolina, where he’ll be holding a campaign rally. He says “the overwhelming vote against impeachment” is “the end of it,” and is calling on Democrats to “go back to work.” The House on Wednesday derailed an effort by a maverick Democrat to impeach Trump over his racial insults against four of the party’s congresswomen of color. Wednesday’s vote to kill the proposal by Texas congressman Al Green was 332-95. Democrats opposed the effort by a 3-to-2 margin, while all Republicans voted to kill it. It was the third time the Houston lawmaker has forced the House to vote on removing Trump.