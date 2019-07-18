Today is Thursday July 18, 2019
Mother and Son Arrested following BB Gun Shootout

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2019 at 10:57 am
GREGG COUNTY — Two family members are jailed in Gregg County after reportedly shooting each other with BB guns. According to the Longview News-Journal, the mom and son duo were arrested Tuesday morning following a deadly conduct call. 56-year-old Michelle Williams Preston and 36-year-old Shawn Phillip Moore, both from Kilgore, have been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. Preston was also charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer and resisting arrest, search or transport. Preston admitted to firing the handgun toward Moore during the altercation.

While en route to the jail, Preston made numerous threats to the deputy and his family and threatened to kill him when she is released from jail.

