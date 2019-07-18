TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced on Thursday that Dr. Mary Fischer, professor of accounting in the Soules College of Business, has been honored for her many contributions to the accounting industry. Fischer received the 2019 American Accounting Association Government and Nonprofit Section’s Enduring Lifetime Contribution Award in recognition of her impeccable career of service for a lifetime contribution to government and nonprofit accounting. Fischer has taught accounting at UT Tyler since 1996.