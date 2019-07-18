TROUP — An interlocal agreement approved by Smith County Commissioners Court and Troup City Council has plans for County Road 2185 moving forward. Smith County Road and Bridge has already started prepping for the project. Smith County crews will be updating CR 2185, which turns into the City of Troup’s County Line Road; it is also being improved at the same time. Smith County will also pave Church Street and Pascal Road. The city of Troup will pay Smith County for materials and labor done to its roads. Road and Bridge crews are expected to begin paving next week.