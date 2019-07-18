Today is Thursday July 18, 2019
SWAT Officer Fatally Shoots Man after Standoff in Fort Worth

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2019 at 3:58 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – Police in Fort Worth say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire on police and had held several people, including children, hostage in an apartment. Fort Worth police say officers responded to the apartment Thursday after a woman called 911 for help. Once there, police say a man began firing on the officers from a third-floor apartment. The responding officers had bullet-resistant gear and none were hurt, though one officer’s shield was struck by gunfire.
Police say a SWAT officer opened fire on the man, killing him. Police did not release any names but described the man as a “young adult.”

