AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Republican leaders have urged state district and county attorneys to continue enforcing marijuana laws after several local prosecutors decided to drop pot possession cases amid confusion involving a new law legalizing hemp. Gov. Greg Abbott together with other Republican officials said in a letter Thursday that prosecutors who stopped taking marijuana possession cases misunderstood the new legislation. Texas’ new law provides a specific definition of marijuana, based on its percentage of THC, the compound that gets users high. But before the new law, Texas authorities only needed to show the presence of THC in suspected marijuana. Officials have said most Texas crime labs can’t test for exact amounts of THC. The Republican leaders stated lab tests are not required in every case and are more affordable than initial reports indicated.