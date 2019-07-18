TYLER –The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute reports the Tyler Metropolitan Statistical Area doing favorably in terms of gross domestic product. The Per Capita Real GDP is just over 64,000 dollars. In fact, the city ranks second out of 12 Texas cities in GDP (the total value of all final goods and services, adjusted by population and inflation) – 2nd only to Dallas. For more information click the link… https://www.uttyler.edu/hibbs-institute/files/briefs/2019/hibbs-brief-a-simple-explanation-of-gross-domestic-product.pdf.