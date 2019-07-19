WPVI-TV(PHILADELPHIA) -- A man seen scaling the outside of a 19-story apartment building to escape a fire in Philadelphia on Thursday night made it to ground level unharmed. No other injuries related to the fire were reported, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze, which began around 9:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Holden Street. The fire may have begun in a trash compactor, according to WPVI. The building was evacuated, but several residents remain unaccounted for. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Man scales outside of apartment building to escape fire in Philadelphia

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2019 at 5:19 am

