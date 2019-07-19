ABC News(NEW YORK) — Two tornadoes were reported on Thursday in South Dakota and Wisconsin, a waterspout was seen near New Orleans, and the Upper Midwest, especially Minnesota, could see more severe storms on Friday.

This is all happening as most of the rest of the U.S. will be roasting in a heatwave that could produce record highs, especially on the East Coast.

Chicago, Philadelphia and New York are expecting their hottest weather in at least seven years, as Washington, D.C., may see the highest temps in three years.

Denver on Thursday tied a record high at 99 degrees, as 33 states on Friday, from New Mexico to Maine, are under heat alerts for heat index temps ranging from 100 to 115 degrees.

Excessive heat is expected to continue through the weekend.

After the heatwave, temperatures will dip back down next week, with highs struggling to reach the 80s in the Midwest and Northeast.

