Earthquake hits Athens, Greece
Posted/updated on:
July 19, 2019 at
6:31 am
KeithBinns/iStock(ATHENS, Greece) -- An earthquake hit Athens, Greece, on Friday, causing strong shaking in the capital city.
Story developing...
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
