Today is Friday July 19, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bill Signing Celebration at State Capitol

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2019 at 9:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EAST TEXAS — On Thursday, Governor Abbott celebrated two bills he signed into law in June. At two state capitol events, Abbott resigned laws dealing with religious liberty and lemonade stands. The controversial ‘Chick-fil A Law’ was authored by State Senator Bryan Hughes. That law prevents local governments from discriminating against companies like Chick-fil-A due to its financial support of religious organizations. Abbott was surrounded by some of the children who testified before the state legislature earlier this year in favor of a law legalizing lemonade stands. Abbott called the bill common sense.

Bill Signing Celebration at State Capitol

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2019 at 9:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EAST TEXAS — On Thursday, Governor Abbott celebrated two bills he signed into law in June. At two state capitol events, Abbott resigned laws dealing with religious liberty and lemonade stands. The controversial ‘Chick-fil A Law’ was authored by State Senator Bryan Hughes. That law prevents local governments from discriminating against companies like Chick-fil-A due to its financial support of religious organizations. Abbott was surrounded by some of the children who testified before the state legislature earlier this year in favor of a law legalizing lemonade stands. Abbott called the bill common sense.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement