EAST TEXAS — On Thursday, Governor Abbott celebrated two bills he signed into law in June. At two state capitol events, Abbott resigned laws dealing with religious liberty and lemonade stands. The controversial ‘Chick-fil A Law’ was authored by State Senator Bryan Hughes. That law prevents local governments from discriminating against companies like Chick-fil-A due to its financial support of religious organizations. Abbott was surrounded by some of the children who testified before the state legislature earlier this year in favor of a law legalizing lemonade stands. Abbott called the bill common sense.