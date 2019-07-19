TYLER — A former T.K. Gorman assistant basketball coach accused of attempted sexual assault has a trial date August 19 . According to our news partner KETK, Jakeal Lockett, 25, was accused of breaking into a UT Tyler student’s apartment around 1:00 a.m. on February 24 and attempted to kiss her numerous times. Lockett was the middle school boy’s basketball coach and assistant varsity boy’s basketball coach at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School in Tyler. Lockett was arrested in March for assault and has since been held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond since that arrest. If convicted, Lockett will face five years to life in prison.