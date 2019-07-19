KILGORE — Nearly 3 dozen young women realized hopes and dreams on Friday morning. 34 young ladies were selected as the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team. The announcement culminates a week long process of 91 “Hopefuls” vying for a position on the 80th Rangerette line. The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make up the 70 member team. For more information, visit https://www.rangerette.com/media/press-releases/2019/rangerettes-select-80th-line