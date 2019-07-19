MARSHALL — Pre-k students at Marshall ISD will have all-day classes when the new school year starts. Communications director David Weaver says the only thing holding up the process was a facility that was too small to take on all the students all day long, so officials had to split the program into two sessions. Now the district is retrofitting a much larger school campus that’s been out of use for several years to house the all-day pre-k. Weaver says the extra hours of pre-k level instruction will be invaluable to Marshall’s youngest students.