MALAKOFF — For one East Texas woman desperately looking for her late son’s dog, it’s an answered prayer. Thursday, Renee Peterson drove from her home in Malakoff to San Antonio after getting word that a family there may have had the dog, named Milo. After Peterson played an audio recording of her son’s voice, it became apparent that there was no doubt that the blue heeler puppy was indeed Milo. She said her son had trained Milo in German commands and this turned up in the recording. The family that took Milo in after he wandered onto their yard made ID tags with his name on them, in case the dog was Milo. On her way home, Peterson noticed that the family took it one step further. She said, “I noticed it said, ‘In loving memory, Ben Olson, always in my heart.'”