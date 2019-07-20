studioEAST/Getty Images(LONDON) — British Airways and the German carrier Lufthansa said on Saturday they had suspended all flights to Cairo for seven days as a security “precaution,” but offered no additional details.

“We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,” British Airways said in a statement.

“As safety is the number one priority of Lufthansa, the airline has temporarily suspended its flights to Cairo today as a precaution, while further assessment is being made,” Lufthansa said in a statement. “We do not have any additional information at this time.”

Ticketed BA customers were caught off guard at Heathrow on Saturday, as they suddenly received notice their flights would not take off.

“Currently about to board a @British_Airways flight to Cairo and it’s cancelled. Not for a day. Not for two days but for seven. Security risk. Someone knows something we don’t,” tweeted

