TYLER — Tyler Junior College’s Center for Earth & Space Science Education played a prominent role in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. On Saturday, the center hosted a full day of activities for all ages. Programs in the Hudnall Planetarium included moon-related dome shows and guest speakers. A special Moon Academy offered activities such as model rocket building. Lunar University, geared toward advanced students and adults, offered such items as a study of lunar rocks and a video presentation on the Apollo trajectory. A week earlier, TJC alumnus Charles R. Price discussed his 50 years of service as a NASA engineer, including his work on the Apollo 11 mission.