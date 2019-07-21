iStock(BOSTON) — Police in Massachusetts asked a simple favor of residents who may be planning a crime over the weekend: Please wait until the heat wave is over to conduct your criminal activity.

Around 93 million people were under excessive heat warnings and advisories over the weekend, including several states in the Northeast. In Massachusetts, the heat index was slated to reach as high as 112 degrees in some places, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.

Multiple police departments requested that any would-be criminals spare them from having to respond during scorching temperatures.

“Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” the Braintree Police Department posted to Facebook. “It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

The police department suggested that people stay home, blast the air conditioning and binge-watch Season 3 of Stranger Things instead.

The Malden Police Department also took a stand against venturing outside in the sweltering heat, stating that all criminal activity has been put on hold “until further notice.”

“It is going to be extremely hot over the weekend,” the police department posted to Facebook. “Malden Police is advising all criminals to stay inside until further notice.”

However, the department warned residents that they are still ready to uphold the law, stating that they are “staying hydrated to ensure that the great City of Malden is protected.”

Temperatures are expected to drop to normal on Monday.

