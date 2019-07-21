STEPHENVILLE — 16-year-old Marshall High School student/athlete Ketrevion Carter drowned Friday in Stephenville. According to our news partner KETK, Stephenville police say they got a call Friday night about a youth found unresponsive in the pool of an apartment complex. Bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving efforts, but the teen was pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m. Police say the investigation is ongoing, but all evidence at this time indicates an accidental drowning with no foul play suspected. In a Facebook post, Marshall ISD wrote in part, “Thoughts and prayers from MISD to the family of incoming sophomore Ketrevion Carter…The Maverick Family stands with you during this difficult time.” Marshall Athletic Director and football coach Jake Griedl verified Carter was an offensive lineman on the football team.