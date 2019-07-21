Today is Sunday July 21, 2019
TISD Continues to Address Head Start Issues

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2019 at 3:44 pm
TYLER — There’s still work to do as Tyler ISD prepares its Head Start program for another school year. In the face of widespread community concern, the district recently reversed an earlier decision to drop the program in favor of full-day pre-kindergarten. Monday, the school board is due to accept the resignation of Head Start director Stacy Miles, whose last day is July 31. There was no immediate word on who might take her place. Head Start is also listed as a discussion item on the board agenda. This past Thursday, the Tyler Loop, an Internet-based community information source, hosted a discussion of the issue at which residents were invited to share their concerns.

