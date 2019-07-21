TYLER — A well-known Dallas real estate firm has bought a 543-acre tract at Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler, and Tyler Economic Development Council CEO Tom Mullins is praising the move. Provident Realty Advisors already has an interest in the Village at Cumberland Park. The newly-bought land is where development was recently proposed by a Chinese businessman who later abandoned his project. Mullins says Provident is discussing a mixed-use development including office and residential space. He also says the land has potential for a resort-style conference center/hotel — and that he would eventually like to see a large events center in the area, along with recreational investment.

Mullins notes that any development would build on other facilities that have popped up in that vicinity in recent years. He says Provident has “had some offers already on a couple of pad sites there…and you could see dirt moving here in the next six months or so — and then they’ll phase it in over a five-to-ten-year period.”